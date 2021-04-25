Advertisement

Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, heads to LSU

The Hall of Fame Coach leaves the Lady Bears after 21 seasons at the helm.
(Photo by Austin McAfee/file)
(Photo by Austin McAfee/file)(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three-time National Champion and Hall of Fame Head Women’s Basketball coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor to become the next head coach at LSU.

Mulkey held a meeting with her team Sunday afternoon to inform them of her departure.

LSU Women’s Basketball later tweeted out confirmation of her hire.

Mulkey, a Louisiana native, was a two-time national champion as a player at Louisiana Tech and gold medal Olympian in 1984 before becoming an assistant coach and then associate Head coach at her alma mater.

In 2000 she was named the head coach of the Baylor Lady Bears. In her first season with the Lady Bears, she led the team to the NCAA Tournament.

During the 2004-05 season, Mulkey took the Lady Bears to new heights, winning Baylor’s first Big 12 title and first National Championship.

Under Mulkey, the Lady Bears would go on to win 12 Big 12 titles including 11 straight from 2010 to 2021.

In 2012, Mulkey made NCAA history by leading the Lady Bears to a perfect 40–0 season, the most wins in a season in college basketball history, men or women.

In a joint statement released by Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Baylor University President Dr. Linda Livingstone, Rhoades stated the University was grateful for Mulkey’s dedication and accomplishments.

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women’s basketball to one of the nation’s premier programs. Coach Mulkey’s sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she’ll experience later this year.....We have launched a national search for our next head coach, and we will not make any comments on prospective candidates or where we are in the process until we are ready to introduce the next Baylor Women’s Basketball head coach.”

With her third championship win, Mulkey joined Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit as the only women’s basketball coaches to win three or more NCAA Division 1 National Championships.

She will leave Baylor as the all-time winningest coach in school history.

Mulkey was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and is scheduled to be introduced by Michael Jordan at the upcoming ceremony.

In 2000 Mulkey was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame for her accomplishments as a player.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts...
Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Multiple injuries reported in pair of crashes in Madisonville
Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station
Brazos County Hub volunteers checking in residents for their vaccination appointment.
Brazos County hub looking to close soon after decrease in demand

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 4/25
Sunday Evening Weather Update 4/25
CPS Investigator Emma Clark as a child.
Local CPS worker’s experience in foster care drives the passion behind her work
Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Multiple injuries reported in pair of crashes in Madisonville
College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate