Local businesses see Maroon and White game as boost to economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M held its spring Maroon and White football game Saturday at Kyle Field.

The game marks the first big athletic event since the ease on COVID-19 restrictions, boasting a crowd of over 17,000.

Aggie fans from near and far made their way to College Station for Saturday’s big game filling most hotels and restaurants. Local businesses were busier than usual, which is a welcoming sight for most.

Greg Stafford is the General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association. He says it’s good to have a steady flow of visitors back as well as Aggie football.

“Everybody is excited. We’re full. I think most of the market is full right now, and it’s going to be a great day,” said Stafford. “These events are a big deal for the hospitality industry, and they’re helping us to get back on our feet.”

Wade Beckman owns Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante, Third on Main Kitchen, and Admiral Catering. He says events like these renew his hope for the future.

“Things are definitely getting back closer to normal. We’ve seen increases in revenues, increases in consumer confidence, and we’re super excited. Spring is a very, very busy time for us, and it’s great to have that feeling of being busy again,” said Beckman. “Just getting back to Aggie football and knowing that we’re moving forward is a great feeling.”

Football is back in #Aggieland. Today’s @TAMU #MaroonAndWhiteGame is the first big athletic event since the loosening of covid-19 restrictions. Coming up at 6 and 10 on @KBTXNews, hear from local hotels and restaurants that are excited to be busy and their outlook for the future. pic.twitter.com/Bwuop2Ib4J — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 24, 2021

