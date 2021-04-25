Advertisement

Local businesses see Maroon and White game as boost to economy

“I think that things are getting better. We are seeing improvement and probably improvement faster than we thought we would see improvement.”
Guest at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M held its spring Maroon and White football game Saturday at Kyle Field.

The game marks the first big athletic event since the ease on COVID-19 restrictions, boasting a crowd of over 17,000.

Aggie fans from near and far made their way to College Station for Saturday’s big game filling most hotels and restaurants. Local businesses were busier than usual, which is a welcoming sight for most.

Greg Stafford is the General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association. He says it’s good to have a steady flow of visitors back as well as Aggie football.

“Everybody is excited. We’re full. I think most of the market is full right now, and it’s going to be a great day,” said Stafford. “These events are a big deal for the hospitality industry, and they’re helping us to get back on our feet.”

Wade Beckman owns Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante, Third on Main Kitchen, and Admiral Catering. He says events like these renew his hope for the future.

“Things are definitely getting back closer to normal. We’ve seen increases in revenues, increases in consumer confidence, and we’re super excited. Spring is a very, very busy time for us, and it’s great to have that feeling of being busy again,” said Beckman. “Just getting back to Aggie football and knowing that we’re moving forward is a great feeling.”

