Local CPS worker’s experience in foster care drives the passion behind her work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In the last year, more than 25 million Texans contacted Child Protective Services with concerns that a child was in some sort of danger.

A phone call is the first stage in opening a case where Brazos County CPS investigators like Emma Clark get involved.

“It starts with people being able to actually make the report because they have concerns for a child’s safety,” said Clark “I investigate it, go out to the home, talk to family members. I talk to the children.”

Clark says all cases are different and some are worse than others.

“It’s amazing whenever I get to see people actually kind of getting things together, working their services and actually benefiting from them,” said Clark.

Clark says that feeling is one of the reasons she signed up for this job, knowing all too well what happens when things don’t get better.

“I myself was in foster care when I was younger. It had to do with drugs, domestic violence, and criminal history,” said Clark.

Although it’s not the outcome she works hard for, Clark says it blessed her with two new parents.

“I get up in a secure and safe environment with loving parents and a sister,” said Clark.

“She was our gift from God, she truly was,” said William Clark. “It’s just a feeling of joy that you’ve helped these kids.”

“I felt like it had to be done and that’s when Emma came into our lives,” said Pattie Clark “I think Emma has the same kind of calling.”

Clark says she passionate about her work but it’s a responsibility we all share.

“It’s your duty as an adult to make sure these kids are safe and so it’s a duty of the community to make reports,” said Clark.

In the last year 251 Texas children died as a result of neglect or abuse, 218 had no open investigation or ongoing involvement with CPS.

Anyone who recognizes any of the signs listed above, or signs of sexual or emotional abuse, can file a report by calling the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, or by visiting TxAbuseHotline.org.

DFPS staff also encourage parents and caregivers to visit GetParentingTips.org to access a wide variety of information and best practices for caring for and protecting children.

The site features articles on safe sleep, water safety, talking to children about COVID-19 and mental health.

