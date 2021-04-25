Advertisement

Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate

The collision happened around 2:00 a.m. in the intersection of University Drive at College Main Street

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their investigation into the auto vs. pedestrian collision that occurred near College Main St.(Photo credit: Jason Johnston)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man is in the hospital with very serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday morning in Northgate.

The collision happened around 2:00 a.m. in the intersection of University Drive at College Main Street near several bars and businesses that were closing up for the night.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was westbound on University Drive when the vehicle made contact with the pedestrian in the intersection. The driver did stop after the collision and reached out to police.

The man who was hit by the car was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries. Witnesses tell KBTX it appeared first responders on the scene were performing CPR on the victim before he was put into the back of an ambulance.

No arrests or citations were issued. Police say their investigation into the incident is on-going and no names are being publicly released at this time.

When new details are made available we will update them here online and on-air on KBTX News 3.

