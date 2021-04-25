Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-45 in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and multiple patients has been reported on I-45 in Madisonville.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate south of Highway 21.

According to radio reports, authorities have requested three medical helicopters and several ambulances.

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours along the highway in both south and northbound lanes for the afternoon. We’ll update this information when more details are confirmed.

