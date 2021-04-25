Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-45 in Madisonville

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours along the highway in both south and northbound lanes for the afternoon.
According to radio reports, authorities have requested three medical helicopters and several...
According to radio reports, authorities have requested three medical helicopters and several ambulances.
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and multiple patients has been reported on I-45 in Madisonville.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate south of Highway 21.

According to radio reports, authorities have requested three medical helicopters and several ambulances.

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours along the highway in both south and northbound lanes for the afternoon. We’ll update this information when more details are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts...
Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station
Brazos County Hub volunteers checking in residents for their vaccination appointment.
Brazos County hub looking to close soon after decrease in demand
Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday

Latest News

Corridor of 2″ to 4″ of rain left behind swollen creeks and ditches across the Central Brazos...
Strong storms soak a swath of the Brazos Valley Friday
College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
Local businesses see Maroon and White game as boost to economy
Local businesses see Maroon and White game as boost to economy
A&M Corps of Cadets participate in the 45th march to the Brazos
A&M Corps of Cadets participate in the 45th march to the Brazos