Sayonara sunshine. Clouds take over as the weather turns unsettled

What a weekend! Hopefully you soaked up the vitamin D Saturday and Sunday brought because we’ve got some slow-played changes this week. The next weather maker to reach the Brazos Valley and Texas will take most of the week diving south through the western side of the US. That means you can expect more clouds than blue sky in the coming days before a rain chance picks up Thursday through the weekend. First thing is first: with moisture returning, spotty areas of fog -- some potentially dense -- are possible by sunrise Monday. Otherwise, it is a warmer day with a mess of high clouds overhead as highs head for the mid and upper 80s. Tuesday the humidity is S-T-I-C-K-Y! Clouds hold highs to the mid-80s with eyes are watching out west. Storms should fizzle before reaching I-35 by evening, but a small shot at rain is in the forecast late. A break in the clouds Wednesday (still with a low rain chance) could help catapult highs near or right at the 90° mark.

First chance at widespread rain and thunderstorms arrives Thursday (50% chance). While the chance is not overly high, a strong-to-briefly severe storm is not ruled out. The chance comes down to a scattered shot at a few spots of rain Friday before the forecast calls for (what looks to be) a soggy Saturday of rain (50%). Extended forecast data is split: some computer models linger this week’s rainmaker over South Texas Friday and Saturday while others zip it east by Friday to early Saturday. That is a big difference with very different outcomes for the upcoming week. While we will work to tighten up the forecast in the coming days, do know that the forecast (for now) looks rather wet as we get into the first day of May.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Low: 61. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Morning fog, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 87. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 85. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.