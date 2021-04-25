Texas A&M Completes LSU Alumni Gold

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M No. 5 men’s and No. 4 women’s track & field teams held its own against the No. 1 LSU men’s and women’s teams and other top competition including Texas, Alabama and Auburn, Saturday at the LSU Alumni Gold at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

The Maroon & White showed its dominance at the 400m distance in the open 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relays. Charokee Young won the women’s 400m with a time of 51.49, .08 seconds off her personal best. Bryce Deadmon clocked a personal best 44.58 in the men’s 400m finishing second. His time is No. 2 in the NCAA.

In the 400m hurdles, both Dominique Mustin and Moitalel Mpoke recorded personal best times in their respective races. Mpoke placed second in the men’s race at 49.61, the second fastest time in the NCAA this season. Mustin clocked 57.52 in the women’s race, the eighth fastest time in the NCAA.

The women’s 4x400m of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Athing Mu won with a time of 3:27.16, the fifth fastest relay group in Aggie history. The men’s 4x400m squad of Brandon Miller, Devin Dixon, Mpoke and Deadmon finished second at 3:03.86.

For the second consecutive week, Annie Fuller added her name to the Aggie all-time performer top-12 list. Fuller placed second in the 1,500m with a season best time of 4:24.94, it makes her the eighth best performer in school history.

In the field events, Deborah Acquah highlighted the day winning the long jump at 22-4.25 (6.81m). Her mark bettered her previous school record by 7.25 inches. Her mark propelled her to No. 3 in the NCAA this season. Josh Brown won the men’s discus with a toss of 178-8 (54.46m).

Other notable finishes in the field events include the Aggies finishing 2-3 in the women’s triple. Lamara Distin led the way with a personal best mark of 43-5.25 (13.24m), while Ciynamon Stevenson finished third at 42-6.75 (12.97m). Distin became the eighth best performer in school history.

Sam Hankins finished third in the javelin with a personal best toss of 230-1 (70.13m). His throw made him the No. 12 performer in school history and currently ranks No. 10 in the NCAA West Region.