MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a crash at the 132 mile marker of IH 45.

According to the Crabb’s Prairie VFD, an 18-wheeler crashed in the southbound lane of IH 45. It appears that is the only vehicle involved.

The VFD says to expect delays and find an alternate route.

*UPDATE* NB is currently closed off and SB is open for travel. It’s unknown when NB will reopen. ⚠️18 wheeler crash at... Posted by Crabb's Prairie VFD on Monday, April 26, 2021

