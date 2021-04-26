5 TCL Champions Returning to the Bombers

Bryan / College Station, TX (April 26, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the 2021 Summer Roster, beginning with the re-signing of five champion players.

First up to bat is Abilene Christian’s Grayson Tatrow. Originally from Mansfield, Texas Tatrow attended Paris Junior College before transferring to ACU for his sophomore year. Last summer, Tatrow finished as one of the top home run hitters of the season; a legacy he continues to improve upon with 4 home runs in his ACU ’21 Season. As an outfield starter in all 33 games for the wildcats, his 24 runs, 42 hits and 4 homeruns bring him to a .316 ERA on the Abilene Christian Roster.

Next, the first of the four returning pitchers is Zach Griggs, a right-handed pitcher from UTSA. Returning to the Bombers after a knockout 2020 season, Griggs led the team with 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched, finishing with a 1.39 ERA. This season with the Roadrunners, Griggs has had 25 appearances, preventing any opposing team home runs and allowing only 8 total hits.

Joining the pitching lineup is Jack Brinley who graduated from Georgetown High School, just north of Austin. Brinley, class of 2023, was a regular face on the mound in the 2020 season, representing Temple College. This spring season he is off to a great start limiting opposing teams to only one home run amongst his 6 appearances.

Next in the rotation of returning pitchers is Zach Poe. As a recent transfer to Tarleton State University, Poe is making his mark at his new college. He has pitched 19 innings, including shutouts in games against Utah Valley and TCU. This is no surprise to Bombers fans who watched Poe dominate last year in 12 games with a final 1.05 ERA.

Wrapping up the last of the returning pitchers is Luke Baley, another addition from Tarleton State University. Building upon his 2020 summer with a 1.92 ERA, Baley is a strong team member for the Texans’ 2021 season, as he was highlighted against the Utah Valley State Wolverines. In the featured game, Baley pitched 5 innings in which opposing batters were shut out with no earned runs.

Catch these players as they join the Bombers for the upcoming Summer Season! They will be joined by a roster full of fresh faces and the classic, winning Bombers spirit.

