Aggie Baseball hosts Texas State on Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball returns to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for its final home midweek game of the season Tuesday against Texas State at 6:32 p.m.

The game airs on SEC Network+ for subscribers on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Mark Johnson (color analyst) are on the SEC Network+ broadcast. The game airs on SportsRadio 1150 and 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

The teams played two weeks ago in San Marcos with the Aggies scoring an 8-4 victory. Austin Bost, Kalae Harrison and Trevor Werner each knocked in two runs to lead the offense. Alex Magers got the win out of the bullpen, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, scattering two hits and one walk while striking out two. Chandler Jozwiak earned the save with 1.1 innings of work, allowing just one walk while striking out three.

This season, the Maroon & White rank No. 10 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.1) and No. 24 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.03). Dustin Saenz (No. 19 - 77) and Jozwiak (No. 59 - 68) rank in the top 60 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 16th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (13.91) and 17th in K-to-BB Ratio (8.50). Saenz checks in at No. 82 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.75). Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched, Bryce Miller ranks 15th in the nation with 12.17 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings and Jozwiak ranks 41st in the nation with 11.39 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.

Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 40 in the nation in home runs (9th - 13), total bases (13th - 100) and hits (35th – 52), as well as the top 100 in RBI (74th – 35) and slugging percentage (75th - .645).

Texas A&M owns a 45-14 edge in the all-time series against the Bobcats, including five of the last six.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (23-19, 5-13 SEC) vs. TEXAS STATE BOBCATS (17-24, 7-8 SBC)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 2-4, 4.17) vs. Austin Smith (R-So., LHP, 2-2, 4.79)

SCHEDULE Tuesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco

LIVE VIDEO SEC Network+ • Will Johnson (play-by-play) & Mark Johnson (color analyst)(WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

LIVE AUDIO RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M owns a 45-14 edge in the all-time series