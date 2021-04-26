Aggies Celebrate 2020-21 Season at Annual Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian celebrated the 2020-21 season at the team’s annual banquet held at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday.

Head coach Tana McKay and staff honored those who earned academic and athletic achievements throughout the year, while members of the team voted on the yearly awards.

Named a NCEA First Team All-American, Hayley Riddle was bestowed the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in Horsemanship. Riddle amassed a team-high nine wins and earned three MOPs. Earlier this month, she was voted as the SEC’s Horsemanship Rider of the Year, and won all three of her points at the SEC and NCEA Championships. She scored a 79, the highest score by an Aggie all season, at South Carolina in February en route to defeating Cora Wyers.

Marissa Harrell was given Reining MOP after leading the team with five victories. Harrell was undefeated in postseason play, registering a 2-0 record at the SEC Championship and a 1-0 mark at the NCEA Championships. She opened the season with a 70-69.5 victory over Georgia’s Jordan Carpenter, before closing out the fall with a 68.5-57 triumph over South Carolina’s Chloe Stephenson.

Fences MOP was awarded to Kaitlyn Lovingfoss. The Canyon Country, California, native tallied seven wins and finished the season on a six-meet winning streak. She was named to the All-SEC Championship Team in the event and was named MOP in the team’s win over South Carolina in the consolation meet. She ended the regular season with an 89-85 win against Georgia’s Emma Reichow and was named MOP for her efforts.

After finishing her senior season with a 7-2 record in Flat, Caroline Dance was named the Flat MOP. She earned three MOP honors, and won both of her points at the SEC Championship by an average score of 13 points. Two of her MOPs came at Georgia and at South Carolina, and she scored a season-high 91 against Georgia on March 6. At Auburn in October, the West Chester, Pennsylvania, native registered a 90 in her win over Ava Stearns.

Mali Selman was named Most Improved after compiling four wins and a tie in Flat. She edged out Georgia’s Ceci Bresch, 234-233, at the SEC Championship and recorded two victories against South Carolina in the regular season. Versus Auburn, she defeated Ava Stearns, 69-68.

Ella Petak was named the team’s Rookie of the Year as the Rancho Palos Verdes, California, native went 6-3 in Horsemanship in her freshman campaign. She went 3-0 at the SEC and NCEA Championships and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Horsemanship Team. She swept both of her points against Auburn, defeating Maddie Spak, 73-72.5, in Auburn, and Madison Parduhn, 77-72.5, in February.

Hannah Tapling was presented with the Aggie Heart Award, which is given to the team member that best exemplifies what it means to be an Aggie, always puts the team’s needs ahead of her own, while setting a positive example both in and out of the arena, and strives to push others to be the best.

The Iron Horse Award was presented to Claire Beesaw, which is given to the team member who exemplified the most dedication in workouts during the 2019-20 season.

