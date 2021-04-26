April’s Full “Pink” Moon first of back-to-back supermoons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April’s full moon is one that Pinkalicious will appreciate! Venture outside in the evening hours of Monday, April 26th to catch a view of what is known as the “Pink” Moon -- but no, it will not actually have a pink color or hue to it.

WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE IT

Moonrise Monday evening is slated for 7:46 pm in the east-southeast Brazos Valley sky. It will remain visible until 7:13am Tuesday as it spends the night traveling to the west-southwest horizon. While heading out at any point will give you a glimpse at a bright sight, the moon is officially full at 10:33 pm CDT.

FIRST SUPERMOON OF 2021

April treats us to the first of back-to-back supermoons in 2021. Supermoons are when the moon looks bigger and brighter than your average full moon. Typically, supermoons are about 7% bigger looking and 15% brighter. This occurs when the moon is in perigee -- the point in the moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth. The next supermoon -- and biggest of the year -- will come when May’s full moon takes to the sky on the 26th.

WHY IS IT CALLED THE “PINK” MOON?

You will need to filter your Instagram picture if you want the moon to be pinkatastic. It will still look the same golden color at the horizon before transitioning to a white LED look as it takes to the sky. The folklore behind the name comes from April’s full moon corresponding with the early springtime blooms of the wildflower known as “creeping flox” or “moss phlox.” The color of that flower? You guessed it. Pink!

BRAZOS VALLEY’S FORECAST

It may be a bit tough to catch a perfect, unhindered view of the Pink Moon. Scattered high and mid-level clouds are forecast to fill the Brazos Valley sky after sunset Monday. Still, being as big and bright as this month’s supermoon is, there should be an opportunity to catch a few peeks in between the passing clouds.

