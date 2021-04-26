Brazos Hub likely to give out final first doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With demand for appointments continuing to fall, the Brazos Hub could administer its final first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 3.

The hub administered only 866 of its available 1,000 first doses to the public last week. As of Saturday afternoon, less than 250 first dose appointments were scheduled for this week. After offering about 5,000 first dose appointments for over two months, Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart says it appears having just a fraction of those slots available is likely to be the norm moving forward.

“I think the handwriting is on the wall that the demand for vaccines is certainly dropping in the Brazos Valley,” Stewart said. “We’re currently thinking about stopping first doses not this coming week, but the next week, so we’ll have one more day of first doses after this week.”

Stewart says 78 of the first-dose shots administered by the hub last week were walk-ins, roughly a third of the number of walk-ins they served the week before that. St. Joseph Hospital, which oversees the hub, will provide this week’s first doses out of their own inventory of 5,000 doses and is likely to do the same next week. The hub did not receive its own allocation from the state.

There won’t be any major logistical changes to the way the hub operates with fewer and fewer people coming out to get shots, but Stewart says there will be a leadership challenge that officials are prepared to face as operations tone down.

“Whenever you shut something down, people start looking to the day after, and there’s still a month’s worth of shots we want to administer,” Stewart said. “It’s incumbent on us to continue to have a great working environment for our volunteers and continue to tell them how important they are to the effort that’s going on for our community.”

The hub will remain open for 30 to 42 more days after giving out its final first doses so everyone can come back for their second one. Stewart says he’s meeting with other health officials Monday morning to discuss the details of the hub’s future and the potential for more mini-hubs throughout the community.

“That has been far less than successful than we thought it would be,” Stewart said. “People are just not turning out for that either. When we set up at Carver-Kemp Saturday a week ago, and only 66 people showed up, you just have to wonder about the efficacy of running these mini-hubs.”

Stewart says they held their most successful mini-hub outreach last Sunday when volunteers administered 227 of 400 available doses at the Bryan Ballroom.

Currently, no plans for new mini-hubs are in the works, but Stewart says that could change after Monday’s meeting. He says officials need to discuss if there’s a better way to approach them.

“The Bryan Fire Department is going to Kent Moore Cabinets this coming week to administer vaccinations there. The health department has gone to Sanderson Farms. College Station Fire Department has gone to several entities in College Station,” Stewart said. “There has been an organized effort to reach out to folks that for whatever reason are not able to come to the hub.”

Because of the drop in demand, the drive-thru operation at the hub has been discontinued. Unless there is a significant spike in that demand in the very near future, Stewart says they can handle the entire workload from inside the building.

“When we were pushing out 12,000 doses a week, we had no choice but to do both,” Stewart said. “Now that we’re dropping down in numbers such as we are, it’s much easier for us and a more welcoming environment for not only the people administering the vaccinations, but also the people receiving the vaccinations.”

Stewart says the hub has administered over 80,000 shots since it opened nearly three months ago.

