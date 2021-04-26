Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Sunday evening to a four-vehicle pileup that injured eight people in Bryan.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Point Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Police said none of the patients appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Bryan police say the crash was caused when one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.

No other details were immediately available.

