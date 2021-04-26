Advertisement

Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people

It happened Sunday night just after 7:00 p.m. at Sandy Point Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in Bryan.
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in Bryan. In this photo, police and firefighters are providing care to one of the patients.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Sunday evening to a four-vehicle pileup that injured eight people in Bryan.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Point Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Police said none of the patients appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Bryan police say the crash was caused when one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.

No other details were immediately available.

