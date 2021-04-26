Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
It happened Sunday night just after 7:00 p.m. at Sandy Point Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Published: Apr. 25, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews responded Sunday evening to a four-vehicle pileup that injured eight people in Bryan.
It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Point Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Police said none of the patients appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
Bryan police say the crash was caused when one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.
No other details were immediately available.
