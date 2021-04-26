Advertisement

Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

The deputy was not injured in the crash
(Ed Rhodes)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday on FM 50 near Snook.

Around 10:40 a.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was fleeing from Texas Game Wardens while northbound, according to DPS. A 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle, was traveling southbound, assisting the Game Wardens.

The Cavalier was weaving into the oncoming lane several times before striking the Tahoe head-on. The Tahoe came to a stop before the collision, according to DPS.

Nicholas Stegemoller, 28, of Washington was driving the Cavalier. He and a passenger were taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The driver of the Tahoe, a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, was not injured, according to DPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in...
Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Six taken to hospitals after pair of crashes in Madisonville Sunday
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on...
Bryan man indicted in tire shop stabbing
The new facility should open by August.
New Grimes County Justice Center getting closer to completion
Treat of the Day: SHSU artist debuts gallery
Treat of the Day: SHSU artist debuts gallery
Local hospitals say they’re not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at this point