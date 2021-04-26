Changes began nearly a decade ago to make Northgate safer for pedestrians

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a decade ago changes to the Northgate in College Station to provide more safety for pedestrians and drivers.

Those major changes included:

A median on University Drive between Wellborn and Tauber.

Reconstruction of ramps at Wellborn and University.

A new traffic signal at Boyett and University Drive with pedestrian crosswalks.

Wider sidewalks along the north side of University.

A pedestrian barrier adjacent to the new sidewalk between Boyett and College Main.

A loading zone between Lodge and College Main.

A bicycle and pedestrian crossing at University created by modifications to Houston Street and College Main.

A plaza along College Main between University Drive and Patricia.

The city had worked closely with Texas A&M and the TxDOT to enhance the safety in that area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.