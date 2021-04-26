Advertisement

Changes began nearly a decade ago to make Northgate safer for pedestrians

University Drive at Northgate.
University Drive at Northgate.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a decade ago changes to the Northgate in College Station to provide more safety for pedestrians and drivers.

Those major changes included:

  • A median on University Drive between Wellborn and Tauber.
  • Reconstruction of ramps at Wellborn and University.
  • A new traffic signal at Boyett and University Drive with pedestrian crosswalks.
  • Wider sidewalks along the north side of University.
  • A pedestrian barrier adjacent to the new sidewalk between Boyett and College Main.
  • A loading zone between Lodge and College Main.
  • A bicycle and pedestrian crossing at University created by modifications to Houston Street and College Main.
  • A plaza along College Main between University Drive and Patricia.

The city had worked closely with Texas A&M and the TxDOT to enhance the safety in that area.

