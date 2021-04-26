Changes began nearly a decade ago to make Northgate safer for pedestrians
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a decade ago changes to the Northgate in College Station to provide more safety for pedestrians and drivers.
Those major changes included:
- A median on University Drive between Wellborn and Tauber.
- Reconstruction of ramps at Wellborn and University.
- A new traffic signal at Boyett and University Drive with pedestrian crosswalks.
- Wider sidewalks along the north side of University.
- A pedestrian barrier adjacent to the new sidewalk between Boyett and College Main.
- A loading zone between Lodge and College Main.
- A bicycle and pedestrian crossing at University created by modifications to Houston Street and College Main.
- A plaza along College Main between University Drive and Patricia.
The city had worked closely with Texas A&M and the TxDOT to enhance the safety in that area.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.