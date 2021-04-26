Clouds, humidity take over for most of the week

What a weekend! Hopefully you soaked up the vitamin D Saturday and Sunday brought because we’ve got some slow-played changes this week. The next weather maker to reach the Brazos Valley and Texas will take most of the week diving south through the western side of the US. That means you can expect more clouds than blue sky in the coming days before a rain chance picks up Thursday through the weekend. First thing is first: with moisture returning, spotty areas of fog -- some potentially dense -- are possible by sunrise Monday. Otherwise, it is a warmer day with a mess of high clouds overhead as highs head for the mid and upper 80s. Tuesday the humidity is S-T-I-C-K-Y! Clouds hold highs to the mid-80s with eyes are watching out west. Storms should fizzle before reaching I-35 by evening, but a small shot at rain is in the forecast late. A break in the clouds Wednesday (still with a low rain chance) could help catapult highs near or right at the 90° mark.

First chance at widespread rain and thunderstorms arrives Thursday (60% chance). While the chance is not overly high, a strong-to-briefly severe storm is not ruled out. This is also the most likely shot at wet weather this week. Friday could keep drippy weather and passing showers around at times -- but this is where extended data is currently struggling. The question is: will this week’s weather maker linger or swing quickly to the east. For now, plan on keeping the rain gear around for the final day of April. As long as this rainmaker keeps moving, that will clear things out for the weekend and bring back sunshine for the first day of May. Highs could run a bit hot next week, with a couple of afternoons potentially reaching the low 90s.

Monday: Morning fog, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 87. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 85. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

