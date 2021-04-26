Advertisement

College Station police investigating shooting

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a residential area on Boyett Street.
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett Street near Spruce Street.

At least one person has been injured at an apartment complex, said police.

No other details were immediately available.

KBTX has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when new details are made available.

