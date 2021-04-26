Advertisement

Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting

A shooting was reported.
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night.

Cameron police say the 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of West 10th Street. Officers determined that “several shots were fired indiscriminately by two groups shooting at each other,” according to a release.

Police say two bystanders were struck: Carolton Braziel, 23, of Cameron, and Tionie Thompson, 22, of Hearne, were taken to a hospital in Temple.

Thompson was shot in her left knee and Braziel was shot in his back, according to police. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this hour.

Police say they are looking into “several leads” in the investigation. Officers recovered shell casings from multiple kinds of firearms, totaling 57 shell casings in all.

