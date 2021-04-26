Advertisement

Local hospitals say they’re not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at this point

A Houston hospital system announced Sunday they will require employees to be vaccinated, or risk termination.
(WCAX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, a hospital system in Texas announced they will require employees to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, or risk termination.

Houston Methodist Hospital announced this Sunday, saying employees have until June 7 to be vaccinated. If they are not, they will be suspended for two weeks without pay, and if still not vaccinated, terminated.

Following the announcement, multiple other hospital systems in the state said they may implement the same thing.

Here in the Brazos Valley, both Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph Health say they are still highly encouraging vaccination, but not requiring it.

St. Joseph Health sent the following statement to KBTX regarding this decision:

“St. Joseph Health is dedicated to creating a safe health care environment for our patients and employees. In keeping with that commitment, we believe vaccinations are important and we are strongly urging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, mindful of appropriate medical and religious exceptions, to protect themselves and the communities we serve.

We have undertaken extensive campaigns across our health system to encourage vaccination, and hundreds of our staff have received the vaccine. While we continue to offer vaccines to all employees, we are not currently mandating vaccination. We will continue to evaluate what is in the best interest of our patients and employees based on the latest science and recommendations by the CDC and FDA.”

Baylor Scott White Health in College Station sent the following statement to KBTX:

“Critical to our ability to delivering safe, quality care to the millions of patients who depend on us is the health and safety of our people. We are strongly encouraging all employees to receive the vaccine. We are offering employees the opportunity to consult one-on-one with a COVID-19 Vaccine Employee Health Nurse Navigator in a HIPAA-compliant manner to answer any questions or concerns they may have about getting vaccinated. Our navigator team will connect employees to the resources available to make an informed, educated decision that is appropriate for them.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in...
Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Six taken to hospitals after pair of crashes in Madisonville Sunday
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Fundraiser efforts are happening to bring a new animal shelter to serve the rural area.
New Grimes County animal shelter holding Cause for Paws fundraiser
University Drive at Northgate.
Changes began nearly a decade ago to make Northgate safer for pedestrians
18-wheeler crash on IH 45 delays traffic
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Six taken to hospitals after pair of crashes in Madisonville Sunday