Local hospitals say they’re not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at this point

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, a hospital system in Texas announced they will require employees to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, or risk termination.

Houston Methodist Hospital announced this Sunday, saying employees have until June 7 to be vaccinated. If they are not, they will be suspended for two weeks without pay, and if still not vaccinated, terminated.

Following the announcement, multiple other hospital systems in the state said they may implement the same thing.

Here in the Brazos Valley, both Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph Health say they are still highly encouraging vaccination, but not requiring it.

St. Joseph Health sent the following statement to KBTX regarding this decision:

“St. Joseph Health is dedicated to creating a safe health care environment for our patients and employees. In keeping with that commitment, we believe vaccinations are important and we are strongly urging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, mindful of appropriate medical and religious exceptions, to protect themselves and the communities we serve.

We have undertaken extensive campaigns across our health system to encourage vaccination, and hundreds of our staff have received the vaccine. While we continue to offer vaccines to all employees, we are not currently mandating vaccination. We will continue to evaluate what is in the best interest of our patients and employees based on the latest science and recommendations by the CDC and FDA.”

Baylor Scott White Health in College Station sent the following statement to KBTX:

“Critical to our ability to delivering safe, quality care to the millions of patients who depend on us is the health and safety of our people. We are strongly encouraging all employees to receive the vaccine. We are offering employees the opportunity to consult one-on-one with a COVID-19 Vaccine Employee Health Nurse Navigator in a HIPAA-compliant manner to answer any questions or concerns they may have about getting vaccinated. Our navigator team will connect employees to the resources available to make an informed, educated decision that is appropriate for them.”

