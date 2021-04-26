Advertisement

Bryan man indicted in tire shop stabbing

Brazos County grand jury Randy Conde will face murder charge in the stabbing of his relative
Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on...
Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on Texas Avenue.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Randy Roy Conde has been indicted for murder after stabbing a relative at a Bryan tire shop back in February, according to court documents.

A Brazos County grand jury handed up the indictment on April 22. Conde, 30, reportedly stabbed Rogelio Martinez, 39, inside a tire shop on Texas Avenue in Bryan on Feb. 26. Officers said the attack happened in the showroom of the business and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. Martinez died at the scene.

Conde was arrested and charged with the murder.

Employees who were at the shop when the death occurred said the two were brothers and Conde would often come to the business to visit. Workers told police that Conde arrived at the business Friday morning and went inside to speak with Martinez. In the video, Conde is seen walking behind the counter and approached Martinez, who began gesturing for Conde to leave the shop. That’s when Conde pulled out the weapon and stabbed the victim, according to the report.

A motive for the attack remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in...
Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Six taken to hospitals after pair of crashes in Madisonville Sunday
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle
The new facility should open by August.
New Grimes County Justice Center getting closer to completion
Fundraiser efforts are happening to bring a new animal shelter to serve the rural area.
New Grimes County animal shelter holding Cause for Paws fundraiser
University Drive at Northgate.
Changes began nearly a decade ago to make Northgate safer for pedestrians