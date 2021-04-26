Bryan man indicted in tire shop stabbing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Randy Roy Conde has been indicted for murder after stabbing a relative at a Bryan tire shop back in February, according to court documents.

A Brazos County grand jury handed up the indictment on April 22. Conde, 30, reportedly stabbed Rogelio Martinez, 39, inside a tire shop on Texas Avenue in Bryan on Feb. 26. Officers said the attack happened in the showroom of the business and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. Martinez died at the scene.

Conde was arrested and charged with the murder.

Employees who were at the shop when the death occurred said the two were brothers and Conde would often come to the business to visit. Workers told police that Conde arrived at the business Friday morning and went inside to speak with Martinez. In the video, Conde is seen walking behind the counter and approached Martinez, who began gesturing for Conde to leave the shop. That’s when Conde pulled out the weapon and stabbed the victim, according to the report.

A motive for the attack remains unknown.

