New Grimes County animal shelter holding Cause for Paws fundraiser

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County is working on bringing a new service to the community. For years there has been talk about bringing an animal shelter to Anderson, and now that will soon become a reality.

The nonprofit Grimes County Animal Rescue is planning to build an animal shelter near the new Justice Center.

To raise money for the project, they’re holding a Cause for Paws Fundraiser festival on Saturday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment will be at the Grimes County Expo. Doug Stone, Jason Cassidy and Jody Booth will be performing.

”After our fundraiser, which we’re hoping will give us the final amounts that we need to build the building then,” said Kristen Carrell, Grimes County Animal Rescue Board President. “We’ve already selected a contractor. We’ve already got a plan in place as far as the floor plan for construction so then we’ll get to just get started and break ground.”

The county is also hoping the shelter can have a positive impact on the community as well.

”One of the things that we talked about with the sheriff is that some of the inmates that are on our diversion crew they can help with the labor of that facility and also maybe a little bit of rehabilitation that they learn a little bit of a trade,” said Joe Fauth, Grimes County Judge.

They hope to break ground on a new facility later this year.

