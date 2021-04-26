Advertisement

New Grimes County Justice Center getting closer to completion

Move-in is expected in August
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Work is getting closer to completion for Grimes County’s new Justice Center. Construction broke ground New Year’s Eve 2019. After delays from weather and the pandemic, the end of the project is near.

Employees and the public are expected to be able to use it later this summer.

“We had COVID, we’ve had freezes you know so we’ve had some significant unforeseen things but even through all of that we’ve been able to keep the work going on,” said Joe Fauth, Grimes County Judge.

”Right now we see we’re going to use the entire budget, but it’s all out of county monies that we have had. No bonds, no tax increases and so forth so when it’s done, we’re going to have it all paid for,” Fauth said.

The Justice Center will include district and county court, commissioner’s courtrooms, and house the District Attorney and some other offices.

The center will also have a secure connection from the jail to the new court space.

”Biggest benefits it’s just proximity. Having the secure walkway from the jail itself to the court holding facility there will make it a lot easier. We don’t have to go outside to transport the inmates from one location to another,” said Lt. Davis Use, Grimes County Jail Administrator.

The entire project, including renovations to the Grimes County Annex, is $12 million. Move-in to the new justice center is expected to start in August.

