Texas A&M economist “concerned” about U.S. spending

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden will celebrate his administration’s 100th day in office on Friday. It comes as he and Congressional Democrats continue to push for a massive, more than $2 trillion infrastructure spending package. Republicans members of Congress have balked at the price tag for the bill noting that a large portion of funding in the proposal goes to things like Medicaid expansion and public housing, both not considered to be infrastructure by a traditional definition.

The proposal comes on the heels of three major COVID-19 relief bills that caused federal spending to skyrocket over the past year.

Texas A&M political economist Raymond Robertson joined First News at Four to talk about the proposed infrastructure bill and how it factors into federal spending.

“Our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling in many parts of the country,” Robertson explained, “so this is an opportunity for [Deomocrats] to try and score a big win.”

He said with a majority in both chambers of Congress and a Democrat in the White House, the Democratic party is feeling the heat to get the legislature they campaigned on passed before the 2022 November elections.

But Robertson said the amount of deficit spending going on right now should be a big concern.

“This year we’ve had about $2.3 trillion deficit that we’re looking at and this is really significant,” Robertson said, “it’s smaller than last year, of course, during the crisis, but it’s really unprecedented I mean the total amount of U.S. federal debt has now reached $28 trillion in March of this year, and the U.S. GDP last year was only about $21 trillion.”

He explained that the government has already spent more than it can pay back, so lawmakers need to begin work on how the nation will finance the large amount of debt it’s taken on to pay for already passed bills, let alone new proposals.

Robertson said the expanded definition of infrastructure likely means that Democrats will not be able to pass the proposal without 60 votes in the Senate, meaning that they will need Republican support. He said it’s possible to get that support, but noted that it will likely include compromise

“It’s not really clear that they’re going to be able to maintain the scope,” Robertson said, “but if they do reach some compromise. Democrats are thinking that they’re going to be having committee meetings this month and getting the measure to the house by the middle of the summer, and then sending it to the Senate later in the summer hopefully getting Biden to sign it by August.”

