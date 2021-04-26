Texas A&M Men’s Swimming & Diving Honors 2020-21 Season at Annual Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2020-21 season at the annual team banquet Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies, who were ranked in the top 10 the entire season, climbing as high as No. 4, finished 10th at NCAA Championships, marking the program’s first top-10 finish since the 2001 season. For the third time in program history, A&M scored key points on all five relays.

Junior Shaine Casas, who became Texas A&M’s first men’s NCAA Champion and went on to win all three of his individual events, was awarded the Danny Green Memorial MVP accolade. Casas holds nine individual school records, setting eight in his junior season, and has been a part of all five school record relays, tallying 18 school record-breaking performance this season. The McAllen, Texas native was also named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year and CSCAA Men’s Swimmer of the Year for his outstanding junior season, and received the Commissioner’s Trophy at SEC Championships for the second straight season.

Freshman Alex Sanchez, who was awarded Most Improved, competed in three events at SEC Championships, finishing as high as 10th in the 200 breast. In his last chance to qualify for NCAA’s, Sanchez posted a qualifying time in the 100 breast at American Short Course Championships to make the trip to Greensboro. The 800 free relay performance at NCAA’s was awarded Performance of the Year.

The reigning SEC Champion relay team of Casas, senior Mark Theall, junior Kaloyan Bratanov and junior Clayton Bobo lowered the school record, finishing third at NCAA Championships with a time of 6:10.79. The Aggies matched their highest relay finish in program history since the 2001 championships.

Complete list of 2020-21 awards:

Danny Green Memorial MVP – Shaine Casas

Most Improved – Alex Sanchez

Performance of the Year – 800 Free Relay at NCAA Championships

Aggie Heart Award – Peter Simmons

Trey Heye Memorial Award – Peter Simmons