Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Annual Team Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2020-21 season at the annual team banquet on Sunday afternoon.

Twelve Aggies qualified to compete at NCAA Championships this year, with nine receiving All-America honors to close out their unique 2020-21 season. After announcing academic and team awards, seniors reflected on their time at A&M before the event concluded with a recap of the season.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek, who was named to the All-SEC Second Team and All-SEC Freshman Team, earned Swimming MVP. Stepanek posted top-eight finishes at NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200 free, breaking the school record in the 200 free as the leadoff on the 800 free relay team to begin the postseason meet. She made her first podium appearance at SEC Championships, taking second in the 200 free. On the season, the Northport, New York native tallied 15 top finishes for the Maroon & White.

SEC Female Diver of the Year, senior Charlye Campbell, was named Diving MVP after becoming the first female in school history to take gold on a springboard at SEC Championships. Campbell qualified for NCAA’s on both springboards for the second time in her career and became the first diver to finish in the top eight on both springboards since 2012.

Junior Danielle Hepler, who began competing midway through the season due to NCAA transfer rules, finished first in the 200 fly B-final at SECs and qualified for NCAAs in the event. Hepler was named Most Improved Swimmer for her efforts in the pool this season. Junior Chloe Ceyanes was awarded Most Improved Diver after earning points at her first SEC Championships and advancing to NCAA’s for the first time in her career.

Complete list of 2020-21 awards:

Swimming MVP – Chloe Stepanek

Most Improved Swimmer – Danielle Hepler

Diving MVP – Charlye Campbell

Most Improved Diver – Chloe Ceyanes

Iron Lady Sports Performance Award – Camryn Toney

CBart Academic Attitude Award – Caroline Theil

Aggie Heart Award in Memory of Bob Stallings – Camryn Toney

Jody Tanner-Hansen Optimist Award – Emme Nelson