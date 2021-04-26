Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Honny Pils.

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Honny Pils, a nurse in Brazos County.

Honny has answered the call of her community and nation. She has helped take care of the Brazos Valleys COVID -19 patients and has heroically volunteered to go to New York to join all the health care workers directly on the front lines of fighting the Virus.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in...
Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Six taken to hospitals after pair of crashes in Madisonville Sunday
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Honny Pils, a nurse in Brazos County.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Honny Pils, a nurse in Brazos County.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.