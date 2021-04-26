This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Honny Pils, a nurse in Brazos County.

Honny has answered the call of her community and nation. She has helped take care of the Brazos Valleys COVID -19 patients and has heroically volunteered to go to New York to join all the health care workers directly on the front lines of fighting the Virus.

