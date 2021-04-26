Advertisement

Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a year after nonessential travel was shut down, Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to and within the European Union this summer. However, he did not offer a timeline on when tourist travel might open up.

He also did not provide any details on exactly how it would work, such as how tourists would prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The EU halted all nonessential travel more than a year ago in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates about 28% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Because of Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer a part of the EU, so it’s not clear if U.S. citizens would be welcome to visit there as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police blocked off University Drive early Sunday morning to complete their...
Man in serious condition after being struck by car in Northgate
A four-vehicle pileup happened Sunday night at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road in...
Four-vehicle pileup in Bryan injures eight people
Crews work to clear the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon along I-45 in Madisonville.
Multiple injuries reported in pair of crashes in Madisonville
Bryan police said Dezmond Murphy, 20, of Irving, has been arrested and charged with two counts...
Arrest made in 2020 Bryan fatal shooting
Home sales spike more than 26% in Bryan College Station

Latest News

Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Brazos Hub Update
Brazos Hub Update
n/a
Local CPS worker’s experience in foster care drives the passion behind her work