Warmer, humid, gusty...monitoring for a few sneaky storms

A sluggish, slow-moving weather maker will make for plenty of changes this week. Upfront: this weather system is tricky...leaving us to monitor the fine details in the coming days. Overnight, clouds thicken up and fill the sky more than we had blanketed overhead Monday. Trying to get out & catch a glimpse of the Full “Pink” Moon this evening? It will be tough, but you should be able to sneak a view between the clouds. Wind gusts upwards of 20-25mph Tuesday as the humidity spikes to the muggy / tropical level. Don’t expect much (read: any) sunshine -- but what we will need to monitor is storms in the Hill Country & west of I-35. There is a low chance one or two of those could move into the Northern Brazos Valley by early evening. If so: they could be on the strong side -- but the odds & confidence is low at this time.

Wednesday is a flat-out windy day. Gusts 35 to 40mph are possible as the clouds break and sunshine returns. That also will allow for highs to top off near or even at the 90° mark. All of this takes us to Thursday where the more likely chance for rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps a strong storm is in the works. Heaviest rain is expected north & west of the Brazos Valley but totals 0.75″ - 1.25″ may be up for grabs. Greatest question of the week: will this weather maker get picked up by the jet stream. If it does: we clear out for the weekend. If it lingers: clouds & scattered weekend rain may take us into the first days of May. We’ll keep eyes on it...

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with an isolated storm possible. High: 85. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Isolated rain chance. High: 89. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 35 mph+.

