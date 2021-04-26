Women’s basketball lands Big East standout Qadashah Hoppie

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball announced the signing of graduate transfer Qadashah Hoppie on Monday. Hoppie spent the last four seasons as a member of the St. Johns Red Storm.

“We are picking up a kid that can play multiple guard positions,” head coach Gary Blair said. “We were looking for flexibility, athleticism and a player that has competed at the highest level. Being a former Big East Freshman of the Year and an All-Big East Second Team selection will be great to add to our team. She was averaging 18 points per game and was virtually unstoppable going against teams like DePaul and UConn before her injury this season. She is going to fit in nicely with what we already have here and we are happy to be adding a person and player of her caliber to our family.”

The Staten Island, New York, native brings over 1,300 points and 80 starts to the Aggie roster. The scoring machine was an All-Big East Second Team selection in 2019-20 and was the Big East Freshman of the Year during the 2017-18 campaign.

Hoppie led the Red Storm in scoring average for three-consecutive seasons. She was averaging a career-best 18.0 points per game while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc and 90.5% at the charity stripe her senior campaign before her year was cut short due to injury after eight games.

At the time of her injury, she was the Big East’s active leading scorer, 12th on the St. John’s all-time scoring list and second in 3-pointers made with 185 in her career. Hoppie is also a 10-time Big East Weekly Honor Roll recipient.

The 5-9 combo guard played her high school ball at The Patrick School in New Jersey where she earned a nomination to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Hoppie will continue her education within the prestigious Texas A&M Mays Business School.