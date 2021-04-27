A/C running, wind is blowing, eyes on storms out west

The air is M-U-G-G-Y once again in the Brazos Valley. For starters, that humidity, a breezy / gusty wind, and cloud cover is expected to keep overnight temperatures above 70°. Tomorrow with some sunshine getting through, afternoon highs are expected to come near or tip the 90° mark. By the way, that wind is expected to gust 30mph+ overnight and could peak as high as 35mph or higher through the day Wednesday. All of this leads us up to the next weak cold front and rain / thunderstorm chances for the Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs drop to 80° Thursday, then settle back in the mid-70s to close out the workweek.

Severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of South Texas and the Hill Country tonight and again tomorrow night. Disturbances popping out of Mexico will create the potential for big hail concerns west of I-35. Those storms -- as of this forecast -- are generally expected to fade well below severe limits before reaching the Brazos Valley. Still, lingering rain to a stray rumble will be possible between 3am and 9am Wednesday then again 11pm Wednesday and 2am Thursday, mainly across the north and northwestern Brazos Valley. While the general risk for severe weather is low, we will need to keep an eye on activity out west to be sure it doesn’t come in “hot” as it approaches our backyard. That cold front mentioned above is set to arrive Thursday morning through mid-afternoon. The chance for rain with it is decent (60%), however rainfall totals from it are expected to generally come between 0.1″ and 0.5″. Depending on how fast or slow this weather maker is to clear Texas, we may need to linger some rain chances into the weekend forecast. One thing you can count on continuing: breezy and gusty springtime wind blows through the rest of the week.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers to a stray thunderstorm. Low: 72. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Isolated rain chance before 10am. High: 90. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 35 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms after midnight. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 80. Wind: W becoming N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

