Authorities searching for missing Grimes County teen

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement authorities are searching for a missing teenager in Grimes County who may need medical attention.

Martasia Chambers, 17, of Bedias may have left to go to the Houston area. Family members told authorities she has a medical condition that could lead to harm if she’s not soon located.

Chambers was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 22000 block of West Street in Bedias. She is 5′5″, weighs 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

