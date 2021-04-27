Be Remarkable: Local business owner praised for ongoing support of area students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business owners are often asked to help with fundraisers or sponsorships for area youth programs and most are happy to do it. Our Be Remarkable winner this week is a shining example of that kind of generosity!

Rick Villarreal and his wife came to the Brazos Valley about 30 years ago and have since opened two Cicis restaurants - one in Bryan and another in College Station. Both are located on Texas Avenue.

Villarreal was nominated for this week’s award by local educator Augustin Lara, who says Villarreal has always stepped up to help out students in the area.

“He has been supporting Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas for over 20 years to award scholarships to local deserving high school students so they can attend college or further their education. In addition, he sponsors field trips to Texas A&M University basketball games for underprivileged BISD students,” said Lara. “By getting those students exposed to A&M University early on, their chances to attend college increases dramatically.”

“He has also been supporting my youth dance group for 23 years with free pizzas during performances, competitions, and fundraising activities,” said Lara.

The list of Villarreal’s giving to area youth programs and kids goes on and on.

He says it’s his way to give back to a community that has supported him all these years.

“I’m really touched with kids because I feel like if we give them an opportunity there’s no excuse they can’t get further in life. No excuses,” said Villarreal. “This is home. This community embraced me so well in supporting our businesses. I can’t do anything but give back. I feel like it’s our obligation and responsibility.”

Upon receiving the $500 Be Remarkable award, Villarreal immediately said he wanted to give it to a local organization to help provide meals for local teachers.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Rick Villareal with this week’s Be Remarkable Award!

