Brazos County Health Dept. prepares to pick up where hub leaves off after announcing change for first doses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos hub will offer its final first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 3, but the Brazos County Health Department is preparing to pick up the vaccination effort right where the hub leaves off.

After administering over 80,000 shots in about three months, the Brazos hub is preparing to close up shop. It will remain open through mid-June to finish giving out second doses, but fewer people are signing up for first doses each week.

“For the last three weeks, the demand for appointments has just dropped through the floor such that last week we only administered 866 doses,” Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said.

If an emergency were to occur where the county experienced a sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases, Stewart says the infrastructure is in place where his team can get the hub up and operating again within a week’s time.

After meeting with hub and St. Joseph Hospital officials Monday morning, Stewart and his team also made the decision to end their involvement in setting up mini-hubs in underserved areas of the community. He also attributed that decision primarily to a lack of demand and low turnout.

”The mini-hubs are not a mission we’re going to continue to pursue,” Stewart said. “We’ll take care of all the second doses for the mini-hubs that we’ve executed so far, and then we’re going to defer to other entities within the community, such as the health department, St. Joseph Hospital, and Scott & White, to reach out to those other communities.”

The Brazos County Health Department is gearing up to finish the work the hub started with the help of a $785,000 grant it recently received from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

“The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team is going to consist of four nurses and two administrative assistants,” Brazos County Emergency Preparedness Administrative Assistant Mary Parrish said. “We’re going to get out in the community and we’re going to make sure that almost anyone at almost any time can get a vaccine if they want it.”

This mobile action team will serve all seven of the counties that make up the Brazos Valley. Parrish says logistics are still being worked out as they continue to search for qualified candidates, but the team will be working weekends and evenings.

“We also take into consideration that the vaccine, although it is highly effective, can also have some pretty severe side effects,” Parrish said. “Sometimes people do have to take off work to deal with those side effects. We want to eliminate that issue as much as possible because we know that is a hindrance for some people.”

Parrish says the health department hopes to see the mobile action team out in the community by the beginning of June.

The county health department is also a place where people can get vaccinated. Parrish says they have enough doses for anyone who wants one, and all anyone has to do is call them at 979-361-4440 to schedule an appointment. Its vaccination clinic is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment only.

