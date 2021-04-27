Advertisement

Brazos County sees low turnout for early voting

Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
Early voting ends Tuesday in Millican for a special tax rate election in south Brazos County.
Early voting ends Tuesday in Millican for a special tax rate election in south Brazos County.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Election officials are seeing a trend they aren’t pleased with. There’s been extremely low voter turnout during the early voting period.

Only one ballot item is being considered, South Brazos County residents are looking at a sales tax increase for Emergency Services District #1. The increase would help them be able to hire paid firefighters.

On Monday no one showed up at the polls to vote.

“Yesterday we had a first for Brazos County, not a first that I’m too proud of, but we did have, we had no voters yesterday for early voting, so we had a day of early voting with no votes cast,” said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

“We expected a pretty small turnout for this one. There are 8,200 voters in that jurisdiction but we have had a way lower turnout than what I would have expected,” Hancock said.

Tuesday, less than 10 people had stopped by the voting location in Millican according to Election Officials.

Early voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Election Day is Saturday, May 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The polling place is at the Emily Staples Fire Station Building. It’s located at 300 Wingfall Street in Millican.

8,297 voters are eligible to participate in this election. Since April 19, when early voting started, a total of 35 votes have been cast.

The county said the cost for the election is $17,000.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have more reaction and talked to voters for a new report coming up at 6 p.m.

