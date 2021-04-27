Advertisement

Bryan Baseball holds off Ellison on Senior Night

The Bryan baseball team celebrated Senior Night ahead of their game against Killeen Ellison.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Ellison 4-3 on Senior Night at Viking Field Monday. The game was originally supposed to be played last Friday before it was postponed due to the weather.

All of the Vikings’ runs came in the first inning. Reid Russ had a 2 RBI single that scored Kyle Kubichek and Jack Blackburn. Then the Vikings scored off an error when the Eagles had a wild throw to first base that allowed Chance Crawford to steal home. Hunter Harlin had an RBI single scoring Tysne Green to take a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Ellison would put up 3 runs, but the Vikings were able to hold off the Eagles’ rally for the victory.

Bryan wraps up the regular season Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. on the road at Harker Heights.

