Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Police say the suspect in a hit-and-run Monday night in Bryan crashed her car in another area of the city.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. they were notified of a hit-and-run that occurred in the 700 block of Dean Street.

The victim of the hit-and-run called the police and followed the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect lost control of her car and rolled it in the 4600 block of Mumford Road between Highway 21 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. She was taken to St. Joseph hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said police.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be investigating the crash portion of this incident, said police.

