Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of her neighbor, Botham Jean.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court Tuesday. At issue is whether the evidence in the case was sufficient to prove that Guyger’s 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder.

The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury’s 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison.

Guyger’s lawyer says she acted based on a reasonable mistake.

