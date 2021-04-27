COVID in Context: Percentage of cases from young people has risen in Brazos County since vaccine eligibility opened up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since March 29, all Texas adults 16 and older have been eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Brazos County Health District tracks what percentage of new cases every day come from the 18 to 24-year-old residents of Brazos County.

The following graph represents that percentage daily since the beginning of February. The trendline is decreasing.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

However, when focusing specifically on the timeline since vaccine eligibility opened up, the trendline increases, meaning a larger percentage of cases have been coming from that same age group in Brazos County.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

