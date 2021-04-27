Advertisement

Crane truck crash damages guardrail, SH 105 back open

A crane truck’s tire blew out, causing it to swerve into a guard rail
A crane truck crashed into a guard rail on SH 105
A crane truck crashed into a guard rail on SH 105
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on SH 105 west.

According to Sgt. Justin Ruiz with DPS, a crane truck’s tire blew out, causing it to swerve into a guard rail. Because the guard rail was damaged, SH 105 was shut down for several hours.

DPS has cleared the scene and the highway has reopened. No injuries have been reported at this time.

