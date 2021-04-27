ERCOT announces interim President and CEO

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced an interim president and CEO for the Texas grid operator.

Brad Jones will be filling the interim position. He has more than 30 years of experience working with the council, including serving as a former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations,” said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter. “He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission.”

Jones will the serve in the position until the permanent position has been filled or up to one year, according to ERCOT.

“I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad’s caliber as interim CEO,” said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. “He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.