Advertisement

ERCOT announces interim President and CEO

Brad Jones has more than 30 years of experience working with the council
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced an interim president and CEO for the Texas grid operator.

Brad Jones will be filling the interim position. He has more than 30 years of experience working with the council, including serving as a former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations,” said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter. “He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission.”

Jones will the serve in the position until the permanent position has been filled or up to one year, according to ERCOT.

“I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad’s caliber as interim CEO,” said PUC Chairman Peter Lake. “He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

Latest News

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/27
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/27
Corn Fusion coming soon
EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Soon a new food truck will be putting a twist on elote
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard