EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Soon a new food truck will be putting a twist on elote

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the coming weeks the food truck, Corn Fusion will change the way you eat the Mexican street food favorite, elote.

Corn Fusion is the brainchild of Rolando Gonzalez, who also owns Tacobar in College Station. The goal of Corn Fusion is to make elote an experience for the customer by adding modern twists with toppings and flavors, according to Gonzalez.

The experience he creates is both visual and delicious by using different flavors with herbs, cheeses, and various snacks.

Through Corn Fusion, Gonzalez wants to bring something outside of the box to the community.

“There is nothing like this in town,” said Gonzalez. “I mean you can find traditional street corn but with the fusion side and the modern twists, we wanted to bring something different.”

Gonzalez has yet to announce the location of the truck, but it will be released soon.

The food truck is currently hiring full-time & part-time employees, so if your interested you can contact, 979-704-6636.

🌽 🌽 Testings in progress 🌽 🌽

Posted by Corn Fusion on Monday, April 26, 2021

