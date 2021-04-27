Health officials discuss widespread need for accurate COVID-19 vaccine information

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local health leaders say making sure everyone gets a COVID-19 vaccine, and are properly informed about it is critical to moving into a new normal.

With that in mind, local leaders in minority communities say two things have been an issue in helping get their communities vaccinated; accessibility and correct information about the vaccines.

Angelita Alonzo has been working to get access to COVID-19 vaccines for the Hispanic community over the last few months. She says it has been an important part of making sure underserved communities have equal access.

“Underserved working people work in jobs where they don’t necessarily have the opportunity to take time off of work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to get a shot at the Brazos Center,” said Alonzo.

To combat this, Alonzo helped organize a mini-hub to the Bryan Ballroom last week. She says she is also working on getting more mini-hubs set up in other communities as well.

But even with that setup, Alonzo says there is an issue of miscommunication and lack of education about the vaccine. This leads to people still feeling scared of getting receiving one.

It is something Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority says they are aware of and actively working to try to help with.

One plan of action is the upcoming mobile vaccination unit made possible by nearly three-quarters of a million-dollar grant. The money will be used to create a mobile unit to go around the Brazos Valley and both educate and vaccinate the community.

“I would trust science, I would trust the data, I would trust the way studies have been conducted,” said Sullivan. “I understand there is skepticism and fear. We don’t make good fear-based decisions, but I do think we make good rational decisions.”

Sullivan says that trusting the science is important, especially as we make our way to herd immunity and back to a new normal.

“Millions of people have been vaccinated now. We saw that if there are problems, we recognize there is a system in place that recognizes these problems. So where we see these problems we pick up on them and have a duty to report back so we can study them,” said Sullivan.

