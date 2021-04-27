Advertisement

Johnson’s experience at Texas A&M helping prepare her for WNBA

Texas A&M Center Ciera Johnson during a game against Tennessee.
Texas A&M Center Ciera Johnson during a game against Tennessee.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Arizona (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Center Ciera Johnson is gearing up for her first WNBA season, and her time with the Maroon and White has helped get her here.

Johnson was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the 32nd overall pick. Training camp recently started, and already the Mercury say they’re impressed with how ready the Aggie is for the WNBA. Johnson credits her four years at Texas A&M and playing in Gary Blairs’ system that has helped prepare her for the pros.

”The way that the Mercury play in terms of setting a lot of screens and stuff like, pick and roll action, that was a lot of the action that we ran at A&M,” said Johnson. “And so I think that helped translate my game to now,” Johnson added.

“I know she’s a good player, she was our 32nd pick, but she kind of is better than I even thought she was,” Phoenix Mercury Head Coach Sandy Brondello said. “Just her ability, she’s creating open looks for perimeter players, but most of the time if you set a good screen, you’re the one that’s going to be getting benefits from that. She rolls and separates, and her hands are great and she finishes,” Brondello added.

Johnson and the Mercury begin the WNBA season on May 14th.

