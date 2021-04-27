New tourism office and event space coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The former College Station Police Department and firehouse building will soon be home to the city’s new tourism office and event space.

The College Station city council voted unanimously at last week’s council meeting to take on the new project. A portion of the space currently houses the human resources and facilities maintenance departments for the city. They’ll be moving to the new city hall development currently under construction.

Emily Fisher, Assistant Director of Capital Projects with the City of College Station, says renovating and investing in the existing property will benefit the city and community.

“It’s a good building, it’s in good shape, and it’s located next to the new city hall,” said Fisher. “The thought was to create kind of a welcoming center for visitors to College Station as well as a place where events could be held, possibly and some more office space for the tourism department.”

Renovations will begin once the city hall construction is completed in the spring of 2022.

The @CityofCS is repurposing the former fire and police station next to city hall. The site will be the future home of tourism offices and event space. More tonight on @KBTXNews at six. pic.twitter.com/sPMHJ1dQT7 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.