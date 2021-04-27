Next storm system sparks up a few rain/storm chances before the week’s end

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a warm and downright humid Tuesday, a few chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days as our next storm system approaches the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday Evening/Tuesday Night

A disturbance riding out in front of the aforementioned storm system has allowed scattered storms to form off a dryline in West Texas Tuesday afternoon. While the bigger (2/5) severe threat sits west of I-35 and the Brazos Valley, a few showers/rumbles may be possible locally through the overnight hours.

We’ll keep close eyes on these storms forming out west to see how well they can hold together as they track eastward. If they can survive the journey, a few showers/rumbles will be possible Tuesday night/pre-sunrise Wednesday. Not expecting huge fireworks as these storms are expected to weaken below severe limits before reaching the Brazos Valley, but regardless, activity we’ll monitor into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

More humid, muggy, warm air sticks with us into midweek. Winds could potentially gust upwards of 35 mph+ Wednesday afternoon, and when combined with plenty of peeks of sunshine, daytime highs will head for the upper 80s/near 90°. As another disturbances jets ahead of the approaching system, scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder or two will be possible Wednesday evening and into the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday morning. The overall severe weather threat is on the low end for the Brazos Valley, but once again will keep eyes on storms out west as they move towards the I-35 corridor.

An approaching storm system will spark a few rain/storm chances over the next few days. (KBTX)

Thursday

As the storm system approaches the state from the west, the next biggest (60%) chance for scattered showers and storms moves in with the associated cold front Thursday morning through mid-afternoon.

While the heavier activity is slated to stay north and west of the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals up to 0.25″ - 0.50″+ may be up for grabs as this system passes us by. We’ll need to monitor trends over the next 24 hours in terms of what the system does by the weekend. Model differences still pose a degree of uncertainty with how quickly this system tracks east. If it can hitch a ride with the jet stream, the activity looks to move east of the area in time for the weekend. If this weather maker lingers around for a bit, additional rain and cloud cover will be possible for the weekend. Keep checking back!

