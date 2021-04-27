Progress continues on new College Station City Hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on the 79,000 square foot building is making progress. The exterior of the building is taking form and brickwork should be completed in the upcoming weeks. Work on the interior of the building has begun. According to city officials drywall and other work is underway.

“They’re finishing up the outside of the building right now and they’ve moved into the interior work of the building,” said Emily Fisher, Assistant Director of Capital Projects with the City of College Station.

Construction of the $39.3 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

