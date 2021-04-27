Rudder shuts out Paetow behind Felipe Gonzales’ 3 hitter
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Ranger baseball team picked up a 3-0 win Monday night over Katy Paetow at the Ranger Baseball Stadium.
The game was a make-up from Friday when the game was postponed because of stormy weather.
Rudder scored all three of their runs in the first inning and Felipe Gonzales pitched a 3 hit shutout striking out a dozen Panthers.
