Rudder shuts out Paetow behind Felipe Gonzales’ 3 hitter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Ranger baseball team picked up a 3-0 win Monday night over Katy Paetow at the Ranger Baseball Stadium.

The game was a make-up from Friday when the game was postponed because of stormy weather.

Rudder scored all three of their runs in the first inning and Felipe Gonzales pitched a 3 hit shutout striking out a dozen Panthers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.