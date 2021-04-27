Sneaky rain chance or two amid humid, breezy afternoons

Eyes are still on a slow-moving storm system that will pop up rain and strong storms to our west today. The thing to watch for our area: Can these storms hold together on their journey east and give us some rain and rumbles? For Tuesday, that is looking a bit more likely by the afternoon drive. A couple showers and an isolated storm will be possible for the second half of the day today in an otherwise cloudy and muggy Tuesday. While severe weather doesn’t look overly likely, we will monitor for some small hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday is a flat-out windy day. Gusts 35 to 40mph are possible as the clouds break and sunshine returns. That also will allow for highs to top off near or even at the 90° mark. All of this takes us to Thursday where the more likely chance for rain, thunderstorms, and perhaps a strong storm is in the works. Heaviest rain is expected north & west of the Brazos Valley but totals 0.75″ - 1.25″ may be up for grabs. Greatest question of the week: will this weather maker get picked up by the jet stream. If it does: we clear out for the weekend. If it lingers: clouds & scattered weekend rain may take us into the first days of May. We’ll keep eyes on it...

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for isolated rain to a strong storm. High: 85. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Isolated rain chance. High: 89. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 35 mph+.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms after midnight. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

