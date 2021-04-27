Advertisement

Three Aggies Earn Track & Field SEC Weekly Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After turning in impressive performances, Texas A&M track & field’s Deborah Acquah, Dominique Mustin and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies women’s team nearly swept the SEC weekly accolades as the league announced Deborah Acquah women’s field athlete of the week, Dominique Mustin women’s freshman of the week and Charokee Young women’s newcomer of the week.

Acquah won the LSU Alumni Gold long jump with an Aggie record mark at 22-4.25 (6.81m), bettering her previous school record by seven inches. She jumped over 22-feet three times in her series of attempts. Acquah bounded out to 22-2.25 (6.76m) on her first jump and 22-1.75 (6.75m) on her second attempt before recording her series best mark of 22-4.25.

She moved up to No. 3 in the NCAA in the long jump, Acquah also remains No. 3 in the triple jump with a season best mark of 45-5.75 (13.86m). This is Acquah’s second career SEC weekly accolade.

Mustin finished as the third best collegian and fourth overall in the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.52. Her time was a personal best and made her the fifth-best performer in Aggie history. She currently ranks No. 8 in the NCAA and is the second fastest freshman.

It is Mustin’s first career SEC weekly honor.

Young won the open 400m with an outdoor personal best time of 51.49, making her the fifth best performer in school history. Her time is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the NCAA. Young also ran as part of the 4x400m relay that won with a time of 3:27.16, which is also No. 3 in the country.

This is Young’s second career weekly accolade.

Up Next

The Aggies host the Alumni Muster at E.B. Cushing on May 1. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at https://12thman.com/tracktickets

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

